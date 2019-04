Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Wild have waited six years for this day to arrive. For the first time in franchise history, the Wild are in the postseason.

The Wild scored seven in a dominant 7-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals.

Iowa takes a 1-0 lead in the best of 5 series. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Des Moines.

Watch all the goals from Sunday night's big win.