Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Customers at Des Moines Gas Station

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Davenport man faces terrorism charges after police say he threatened to kill customers at a Des Moines gas station.

Gerald Evans Jr. is being held in the Polk County Jail and is charged with making a threat of terrorism, intimidation with a weapon, OWI and eluding.

Court documents say Evans called 911 numerous times saying he was headed to the QuikTrip at 614 University Avenue to “kill everybody there,” including his girlfriend who was inside the business, and himself. He told police he was armed with two hand guns and intended to drive his car into the building.

Police say he was drunk and high on cocaine and prescription medicine and drove away from officers when they tried to stop him.

He was arrested near the gas station after a short pursuit.