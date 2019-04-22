Cigarette to Blame for Causing Urbandale Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- A cigarette is being blamed for causing an apartment fire that left five people without a home.

Urbandale officials are calling the fire accidental, after smoking material was improperly disposed of outside the building. They say a cigarette ignited the outside of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Patricia Drive Sunday afternoon.

High winds helped the flames quickly spread. No one was hurt, but five people were displaced.

Damage to the building is estimated at around $55,000.