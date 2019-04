Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police have charged a Des Moines man in connection to the city's third homicide last month.

Police charged 19-year-old Larontez Javon Buchanan with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Darryn Boles Brooks.

On March 9, Brooks was found shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at the 1000 block of 11th Street in Des Moines.

Buchanan was already in custody with the Iowa Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.