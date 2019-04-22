× Des Moines Man Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Woman at Metro QuikTrip

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man will spend up to 30 years in prison and the rest of his life on the sex offender registry.

A jury found 25-year-old Gerald Miller guilty of second-degree sex abuse and assault with intent to commit sex abuse causing bodily injury.

He is required to serve at least 17 and a half years before being eligible for parole.

Officials say Miller assaulted a clerk at the QuikTrip on SW 9th and Army Post Road last July. She fought back and Miller took off but was arrested four days later.