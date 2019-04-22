Des Moines Man Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Woman at Metro QuikTrip

Posted 10:51 pm, April 22, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man will spend up to 30 years in prison and the rest of his life on the sex offender registry.

A jury found 25-year-old Gerald Miller guilty of second-degree sex abuse and assault with intent to commit sex abuse causing bodily injury.

He is required to serve at least 17 and a half years before being eligible for parole.

Officials say Miller assaulted a clerk at the QuikTrip on SW 9th and Army Post Road last July.  She fought back and Miller took off but was arrested four days later.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.