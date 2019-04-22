Girls varsity track highlights from the Larry Weier Invitational at Dowling. High schools competing: Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines East, Johnston, Newton, Des Moines Roosevelt, Urbandale, Dowling Catholic.
Girls Track Meet Takes Fast Lane Before Drake Relays
-
Girls State Basketball: Memorable Monday
-
Girls Tourney: Valley and SEP Earn State Showdown, North Polk Comets Burning Brightly
-
Van Meter Boys Stay Unbeaten; Johnston, Centennial Girls Win
-
Dowling Holds Off North In Overtime
-
High School Basketball: Hoover, North Boys Both Winners
-
-
Pair of Iowans Representing the U.S. at Special Olympics Youth Leadership Summit
-
Author Brian Borland Discusses his New Book ‘Maynard 8 Miles’
-
Valley High School Grad Starring in ‘Run the Race’ This Weekend
-
Des Moines Schools Still Short of Bus Drivers More Than Halfway Through School Year
-
DMPS Cancelling Early-Out Wednesdays to Make up Snow Days
-
-
Ames, Waukee Heading to State
-
Former East High Teacher Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Exploitation Case
-
Des Moines Elementary Student Brought Handgun to School