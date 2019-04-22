Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Fort Dodge Woman’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- A man accused of killing one of two women in a love triangle will spend up to three decades in prison.

Phillip Williams took a plea deal last month in the death of Jessica Gomez. The plea deal lowered his first-degree murder charge to "attempt to commit murder" and "abuse of a human corpse."

The 25-year and 5-year sentences will run consecutively, and Williams must serve at least 17 and a half years before being eligible for parole.

Police say Williams and his other lover, Mackenzie Knigge, killed Gomez back in 2017. Her burned body was found eight days after she disappeared.

Knigge is charged with first-degree murder. Her trial is scheduled for June.