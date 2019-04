Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- A Newton man is dead following a motorcycle accident.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle accident around 1:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 5400 block of Highway S74 South, which is south of Newton.

The sheriff's office says Robert Van Arkel died at the scene. He was 59 years old and from Newton.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.