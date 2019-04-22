Update: ‘Moose’ Recovering From Stab Wound and Making Friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- A German shepherd puppy is doing better after he was allegedly stabbed by his owner.

Ames Animal Control says Moose was found in a dumpster more than a week ago. The stab wound missed all of his internal organs. Rashidi Simba has been charged with one count of animal torture in the case.

Moose is now with a foster family. They say he is getting his bandages changed today and loves being around people.

He is getting used to the other animals like cats and horses. Moose also made a new best friend, a dog named Kricket.

Here is the update the Ames Animal Shelter posted on Facebook.