West Des Moines Gearing Up for Road Construction, Resident Concerned

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of West Des Moines is gearing up for several major road construction projects including Booneville Road from 88th Street to 100th Street, Ashworth Road from 98th Street to 88th Street, widening E.P. True Parkway from 81st Street to west of Jordan Creek Parkway and changing the intersection of Mills Civic Parkway and 88th Street.

“The reason we are doing most of these projects is because of road deterioration and/or increase in traffic. Ashworth Road and Mills Civic Parkway are definitely because of the increase in traffic,” West Des Moines City Engineer Brian Hemesath said.

Ashworth Road construction is set to begin April 29, but preparations for construction already started with moving a roughly 119-year-old church, Maple Grove United Methodist Church.

“We worked with them to get that moved back so we had room to fit the entire cross section of the road in there,” Hemesath said.

Doug Ostrander lives across from the church and said this project is going to be problematic for residents.

“They said they are closing the road and putting in a temporary gravel access for us, but then they are also moving our mailboxes. We are only going to be able to come into the east to get to our house, but our mailbox is going to be clear to the west, so that's like a five mile round trip just to get our mail,” Ostrander said.

He said the construction could interfere with his business he runs out of his property.

“We are questioning whether we can get our truck and trailers in and out through the path because I was told a small profile vehicle will not be able to get through the temporary gravel,” Ostrander said.

The Ostranders said they are also worried about future projects that could potentially leave them without a home.

“We’ve gotten several notices lately in the mail from the Iowa DOT where they are talking expanding I-80 and putting in an exit out here. So there’s a lot of expansion going on,” Ostrander said.

Hemesath said all four of these projects are expected to be complete by late fall of this year.