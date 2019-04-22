× Win a family four pack of tickets to see Shen Yun!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a family four pack of tickets to see Shen Yun at the Des Moines Civic Center on May 7-8. Experience art that connects Heaven and Earth. Experience Shen Yun!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more about Shen Yun or buy tickets?

Click here to learn more about Shen Yun or to purchase tickets.