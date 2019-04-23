Congresswoman Axne Visits Flood-Damaged Pacific Junction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa- Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne a West Des Moines Democrat came to this town in Mills County after the water has finally receded. The town was closed almost a month due to high water.

Now residents are busy removing flood debris, ruined beds, games, computers, and drywall from within their homes

Axne listened as residents talked about how the flood affected them.

“How can people senior citizens that are getting maybe $700 a month being expected to start all over,” asked Ruby Simms of Malvern.

“All three roads going into my house have water over them,” said Rick Eppenbaugh, who lives south of Pacific Junction. “FEMA people won’t go in, over water and neither will my insurance guy so I have to either walk in or boat in.”

Axne spoke of working with Vice President Pence and Governor Reynolds on a variety of fronts.

“We did a meeting with small business owners in Hamburg about 10 days ago about 40 folks came out,” said Axne. “We were able then to write tangibly see the motel owner Mr. Patel the SBA had refused his loan I was able to talk with the SBA right then and there and say what are we going to do to fix this?”

She also raised concern that the Army Corps of Engineers not repeat past mistakes when fixing the levee system.

“Right now what we’re hearing, give the parameters they’re facing, they’re gonna rebuild in the same way, it’s going to cost billions of dollars,” said Axne. “Problem with that is we could still have more flooding, and they’re saying that’s probably going to be the case.”

Axne also donned a protective suit and went inside a flooded home and worked to remove flooded items from the home.