Elite Runners Race for National Titles at Grand Blue Mile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than 4,000 runners competed in the 10th annual Grand Blue Mile in downtown Des Moines Tuesday. The top races included the Men's and Women's USATF 1-Mile Road Championships.

More than 30 elite milers competed for the national title and a share of the championship prize purse.

In the men's championship division, Tripp Hurt finished first, running 4:04.21. Brandon Lasater and Nick Harris finished in second and third place, running 4:04.42 and 4:04.44, respectively.

In the women's championship division, Nikki Hiltz set a course record in 4:30.09. Heather Kampf and Hannah Fields finished in second and third place, running 4:31.95 and 4:32.61, respectively.

A total of $30,000 in prize money was given away to the top finishers. Each men's and women's champion took home $5,000.

Other races included the Grand Blue Mile's recreational and competitive divisions and the Mascot Madness Charity Challenge.

In the mascot race, Drake University's Spike and the Des Moines Menace's Maniac won their respective divisions. They each were awarded a $1,000 prize for their charitable foundation.

To find the complete results from this year and previous Grand Blue Mile events, click here.