First District Wide Fundraiser Aims to Help Des Moines Elementary and Middle Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa –The first ever district wide fundraiser is coming up for Des Moines Public Schools. It's called the One Run. You can support your school just by participating.

"I think everyone knows our schools could use a little bit of the help to raise funding for some of the programming and initiatives we have," said King Elementary Community Site Coordinator Alfonso Perez.

While parents are involved at King Elementary, there is no formal Parent-Teacher organization to raise funds. It's one of the reasons Kristyn Arnold decided to put together a district wide fundraiser.

"I care about education. I feel education is the solution to our future issues," she said.

Arnold is organizing the One Run. It's a two-mile fun run to raise money for all the Des Moines elementary and middle schools. "We've got a lot of money we're trying to recover from legislative budget cuts, and we're not going to make up that entire amount right now because that takes time with the legislative process. What we need to do is raise as much as we can right now because our students are in school today," said Arnold.

More than 1,000 people already signed up. You pick what school you want to support. There is no registration fee. "Your participation is how you push your funds to the school you have chosen. The sponsors are giving to the event through the DMPS Foundation. The DMPS Foundation will take in all the funds. Right not, that's over $15,000, and it will be distributed to the schools based on participation," she said.

About 80 people from King Elementary have signed up, which will benefit the school in more ways than one. Perez said, "It's family engagement, that's huge to get our families out. There's a wellness component around it, so getting out, walking, and exercising. And thirdly, there are things we could see in the arts and sciences we could incorporate into wellness.”

The One Run is Saturday, April 27th. Check in is at 8 a.m. The run starts at 9 a.m. You can register on the Des Moines Public School’s website.