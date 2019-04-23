× ‘I’m Not O.K. with That,’ Iowa Senator Ernst Says After President’s Lawyer Argues It’s O.K. To Get Intel From Russia

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said Monday that accepting information about a political opponent from a foreign government is not acceptable, even if it does not break the law.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that there was "nothing wrong" with accepting information from Russia. Special Counsel Robert Mueller spent nearly two years investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia leading up to the 2016 election. Mueller found no evidence of collusion.

Ernst disagrees with Giuliani's assertion that there would be nothing wrong with the Trump campaigning accepting information from Russia about opponents. "I'm not O.K. with that," she said, "Foreign governments need to stay out."

Congressional Democrats have been discussing whether to pursue impeachment against Trump following the public release of Mueller's report. Asked Monday whether the president was concerned about impeachment, he responded, "not even a little bit."

"Clearly there was no collusion," Ernst said of the results of Mueller's investigation, "I think the president is on safe footing but we'll see where folks in the house will go with that."

Ernst described the president as "very brash" when asked about findings in the Mueller report that said the reason the president didn't commit wrongdoings was that some of those people who worked for him refused to carry out his requests. "As long as he surrounds himself with good people, he should be able to stay on the straight and narrow," she added.

Ernst also released details of her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser. The 49-mile motorcycle ride leaves from the Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines on June 15th and ends at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone. It will serve as her official re-election kickoff for U.S. Senate for 2020.