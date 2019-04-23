Southwest Iowa Man Charged With Murder After Standoff With Police

Posted 5:03 pm, April 23, 2019, by

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — A southwest Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a long standoff with police.

It happened on Monday in Shenandoah. Police say 34-year-old Toby McCunn shot and killed Joshua Jordan inside his home.

When police responded to McCunn’s home, he refused to come out. After a lengthy standoff, he finally surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

He’s being held without bond at the Page County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.