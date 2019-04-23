× Southwest Iowa Man Charged With Murder After Standoff With Police

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — A southwest Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a long standoff with police.

It happened on Monday in Shenandoah. Police say 34-year-old Toby McCunn shot and killed Joshua Jordan inside his home.

When police responded to McCunn’s home, he refused to come out. After a lengthy standoff, he finally surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

He’s being held without bond at the Page County Jail.