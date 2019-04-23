The Jankowskis are Running for Hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sean and Micah Jankowski run for different reasons.

"I'm a casual runner more. I enjoy doing races, but I'm not necessarily out to compete for anything," said Micah.

"I used to run in high school. I was a 2-time state qualifier. I ran in college for a couple years at St. Ambrose in Davenport," said Sean.

Sean ran his Grand Blue Mile in 7:34. Micah finished in 9:24.

But the race was just beginning. Shortly after crossing the finish line at 13th Street and Grand Avenue, the Jankowskis had to keep on moving. They hustled to the nearest gas station to get their clothes changed because their night was not over.

They had to hurry over to Wells Fargo Arena to watch the Wild compete in the playoffs.

"It was a cluster. It took us longer to get to Wells than we actually ran the race," said Sean.

"This team just means a lot to us. It's been part of our relationship. Who know when this will happen again? So you got to take in every minute," said Micah.

"You've got to take advantage of these opportunities. How many times is this going to happen in Des Moines. Why not live in the moment, live in the now," said Sean.