Vote to Name Blank Park Zoo’s Newborn Rhino Calf

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Blank Park Zoo is once again asking for your help to name one of their new residents.

Two weeks ago, a black rhino calf was born to her mother, Ayana, at the zoo. The rhino is critically endangered in the wild and this calf is likely one of handful that will be born this year.

The zoo is using the naming rights to raise money for her care. An online vote is open right now on the zoo's website. Voting ends on Thursday.

Here are the five finalists:

Kerubi – meaning “cherub”

Kamara – meaning “moonlight”

Malaika – meaning “queen”

Hazina – meaning “treasure”

Maisha – meaning “life”