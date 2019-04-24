× 2019 Drake Relays Pole Vault Expects Crowd of 3,000 Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Drake Relays are making subtle changes to its annual pole vault competition.

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon said some changes include ways the DJ introduces athletes and increased walkways for expected crowds.

“To see some of the world’s best athletes competing in such a unique venue. The architecture here is just beautiful, and really sets as an iconic backdrop for a world-class competition,” Boldon said.

The Drake Relays pole vault competition has been inside downtown’s Capital Square since 2016.

Typically people see pole vault outside in an open field. Boldon said with the event inside, they follow extra precautions.

“We take extra precautions, not only having a fire marshal on hand for the crowd. We also make sure to have the best marshals in all of track and field, the Drake Relays officials here on hand in full force,” Boldon said.

Boldon said this year people should keep their eye on Andrew Irwin. “He is a reigning indoor U.S. champion, and of any pole vaulter in the world he is on the rise more than any other.”

Three-thousand people are expected to attend. There will be vendors for people to grab food and drink as they watch the athletes compete.

The Drake Relays pole vault begins Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the downtown Capital Square.

The Capital Square is located at 400 Locust Street, Des Moines.