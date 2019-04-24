ARL: 26 Cats & Kittens Rescued from One-Bedroom Apartment; Owner Threw Some Cats Out Window

***WARNING: These photos may be disturbing to some.***

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Animal Rescue League is caring for dozens of cats and kittens that were rescued from a one-bedroom apartment Tuesday.

According to the ARL, when Animal Control officers arrived they found cats and kittens everywhere. They say the owner had thrown some of the cats outside of a window before they arrived.

In total, 26 cats and kittens, were taken from the residence. The ARL says more than half of the rescued cats are under five months old. Many are suffering from untreated medical conditions and one cat’s infected eye had been left untreated for so long the eye ruptured.

“These poor cats deserve better than the home they were in and I am so grateful the ARL was there just in time to rescue the cats that were thrown outside. This could have ended horribly had the ARL not been there to help these cats who were cast outside,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and the ARL is working with authorities on possible charges the owner may face.