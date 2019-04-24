Addison Russell Joins Iowa Cubs Roster Ahead of Chicago Return

Posted 7:37 am, April 24, 2019, by

Baseball player Addison Russell. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Addison Russell is expected to report to the Iowa Cubs Wednesday.

Russell would be playing shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, as he’s done the past four seasons, but he is finishing a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy.

Russell’s ex-wife accuses him of physical, mental, and emotional abuse.

Russell has played two other seasons for the Iowa Cubs.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Madden understands Russell’s return might not be smooth based on the allegations and public opinion.

Madden told MLB.com reporter Russell Dorsey, “I’m certain that we will talk about those kinds of things with him prior to him getting here. But for right now, it’s been pretty much baseball-related conversation.”

The Iowa Cubs’ next home game is Wednesday night against Nashville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.