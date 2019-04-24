× Addison Russell Joins Iowa Cubs Roster Ahead of Chicago Return

DES MOINES, Iowa — Addison Russell is expected to report to the Iowa Cubs Wednesday.

Russell would be playing shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, as he’s done the past four seasons, but he is finishing a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy.

Russell’s ex-wife accuses him of physical, mental, and emotional abuse.

Russell has played two other seasons for the Iowa Cubs.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Madden understands Russell’s return might not be smooth based on the allegations and public opinion.

Madden told MLB.com reporter Russell Dorsey, “I’m certain that we will talk about those kinds of things with him prior to him getting here. But for right now, it’s been pretty much baseball-related conversation.”

The Iowa Cubs’ next home game is Wednesday night against Nashville.