Attorney General Miller Defends his Job Performance as Republican Lawmakers Try to Limit Power of His Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tom Miller is the longest-serving Attorney General in America. If Republican lawmakers have their way he'll also be the AG with the fewest powers in office.

On Tuesday, Iowa House Republicans approved an amendment to a budget bill that would take away the power of Attorney General Miller to join lawsuits outside the State of Iowa. Miller has joined six lawsuits against Trump Administration policies in the last two years. He also joined a lawsuit against the Obama Administration's 'Waters of the US Act'.

Miller says Iowa Republicans are unhappy that he is opposing a Republican president. However he says it is typical for AGs in all 50 states to oppose a president of the opposing party.

Miller joined Dan Winters on the Channel 13 News at 4pm to lay out his case why his job duties should remain unchanged.