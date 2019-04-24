× Des Moines Police Make Second Arrest in Homicide Investigation, Still Searching for Third Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have made a second arrest in their investigation of the murder of Donzell Martin and are asking for help finding a third suspect.

22-year-old Makaveli Russell was arrested on Monday in East Hazel Crest, Illinois and charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in the death of Donzell Martin. Police say they are already working to extradite him back to Iowa.

Martin was shot in the 1700 block of East 12th Street on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital by a private car where he was pronounced dead. 28-year-old Javell Williams was arrested earlier this month and charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery for his alleged role in Martin’s death.

Police are asking for help finding a third suspect in their investigation. 24-year-old Marcus Brown is wanted on a warrant for First Degree Robbery. Police say they also want to question him about Martin’s death as well.