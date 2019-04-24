× Attempted Murder Charge for Driver Who Tried to Ram Police Chief’s Vehicle During Chase

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – An Omaha man is in an Iowa jail facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to ram a police chief’s vehicle during a chase Tuesday.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a 2003 Ford F-250 driving erratically and speeding on Highway 175 near Dayton.

Dayton Police Chief Nick Dunbar spotted the vehicle entering the town minutes later and tried to pull the truck over but the driver refused to stop.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Anthony Spinharney from Omaha, Nebraska, fled northeast of Dayton and near the intersection of 350th Street and Skillet Creek Ave. drove into a bean field.

Chief Dunbar followed the truck into the bean field where officials say Spinharney turned the truck around and attempted to strike Dunbar’s vehicle head-on. Spinharney circled around again, this time trying to hit the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle, at which time Chief Dunbar fired his gun at the truck. Spinharney swerved away when the truck was hit by gunfire.

The pursuit continued and entered another field near 340th Street and Xavier Ave. where Spinharney got out of the truck and fled. He was eventually taken into custody.

Spinharney is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, eluding, and interference with official acts. Additional charges are pending in the case. He is being held in the Webster County Jail.