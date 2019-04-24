× Hamburg Evacuation Lifted- High Water Remains in Parts of Fremont County

HAMBURG, Iowa- Residents and businesses in Hamburg are now free to begin cleaning up flood damage.

“In Hamburg yesterday the Mayor lifted the evacuation order for the south end of Hamburg allowing for people to go back into their homes and to continue to clean up,” said Mike Crecelius, Fremont County Emergency Manager. “You cannot go west of Hamburg, you cannot go west of Bluff Road in Fremont County, the Board of Supervisors has determined that area will remain under evacuation.”

Now homeowners and businesses could spend time removing flood debris.

“We moved here from Missouri so yes this is the first time I’ve experienced a flood of this magnitude,” said Jeremiah Tomlin, who moved into his home nine days before the flood. “Also it’s the first time I was actually a full-fledged homeowner.”

Also, water has risen in the towns of Percival and Bartlett, and also at the Sapp Brothers Truck Stop at Highway 2 and I-29. Part of the cause of the flood was rail crews repairing flooded rail beds, and creating a new dam

“Saturday when I called them to let them know that Percival was re-flooding, that the water was coming across 200th street there North of Percival, they ceased their operations of plugging their holes and working on the railroad, they started digging out back underneath the rails they’d filled in,” said Crecelius.

The Fremont County Emergency Manager said he appreciates all the help he’s gotten from State government, and from people in Iowa and around the nation. He’s not optimistic yet, as there is still snow melt to come downstream.

When you look at the fact that we have 55 breaches in the levee from Missouri Valley Iowa to St. Jo Missouri and 14 of them are in my county,” said Crecelius. “The Corps of Engineers has awarded the contract to repair the breach at Percival and also the breach in Hamburg.”