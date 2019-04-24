Alan Scherer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in August of 2010. His wife, Anne Scherer, remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I just got chills from my nose to my toes and I knew we weren’t going to grow old together the way we planned.”

Anne has taken care of Alan ever since. She vows to continue taking care of him, regardless of the toll it takes on her, until Alan takes his last breath.

“If I’ve learned anything, I’ve learned a whole new yardstick for wonderful. The measure of wonderful is fulfilling a life of another person and maintaining their humanity.”

This is a unique and heart-wrenching look into the daily life of a caregiver for a person with Alzheimer’s Disease.