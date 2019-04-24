× WHO-HD Earns Two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Channel 13 News’ Dan Winters and Andy Fales both honored

WHO-HD announced today that they’ve been awarded two coveted Edward R. Murrow regional awards for journalism excellence. The awards were announced Tuesday afternoon by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Channel 13 evening anchor Dan Winters and photojournalist Randy Schumacher won for “Excellence in Video” for a story entitled Pipe Dream. Today in Iowa anchor Andy Fales and photojournalist Randy Schumacher captured the “Excellence in Sound” award for their story Hoping for a Hit. These regional award winners will no compete for national Murrow awards to be announced in June.

Earlier this month, WHO-HD was awarded 11 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) and 17 awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA).