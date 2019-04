Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Addison Russell is opening up about his suspension for domestic abuse and his return to the baseball diamond.

Russell is in the Iowa Cubs lineup for a second straight day as he serves out the end of his 40-day suspension for abusing his ex-wife. On Thursday he met with the media for the first time since coming to Des Moines earlier this week.

Russell is expected to play seven games for the Iowa Cubs before his suspension is finished.