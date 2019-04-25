Conference Explores New Research in Alzheimer’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINIES, Iowa – The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a conference for people to learn about new research when it comes to Alzheimer's disease.

The 2019 Brain Works Conference is for anyone who is interested in learning about new treatments, clinical trials, and ways to cope for the disease.

Alzheimer’s Association Program Specialist Greg Woods said the conference on Thursday focuses on family members, care givers, health care providers, and people with the disease.

“We want to try and figure out when this disease begins. That would be one of the biggest clues that we have. The earlier we can intervene the better. There are some people that believe some of the changes in Alzheimer's start sometimes 15-20 years before the onset of symptoms,” Woods said.

Woods said the conference will touch base on other research theories like what does the body do as the disease progresses, immune modulators, and whether blood tests could help figure out if someone is at risk for the disease or not.

Common symptoms for Alzheimer’s are memory loss, difficulty problem solving, difficulty completing familiar tasks, confusion with time, problems with speech and more.

“So, the brain and the body are linked. We obviously mean that literally but we mean it kind of metaphorically too. What’s good for one is going to be good for the other. Things that affect our body are going to affect our brain. The things that we do that are protective for our body are also going to help our brain too,” Woods said.

Woods said ways to help lessen the disease include a healthy diet, regular exercise, being social, and keeping a sharp mind.

“Those areas can lessen the severity or slow the progression of the disease. For a disease that doesn’t have a lot of treatments and no cure that’s huge,” Woods said.

Woods said more than 64,000 people in Iowa are diagnosed with the disease.

Speakers at the conference Thursday include: Ronald C. Peterson, Kyle Page, Elaine Sanchez, Rebecca Edelmayer, Elaine Eshbaugh, Yogesh Shah and Cynthia Letsch.

The conference is at the Prairie Meadows Event and Conference Center. Sign in begins at 8:00 a.m. There are still open spots.

Pricing is as follows:

Healthcare Providers (with contact hours) $109

Healthcare Providers (no contact hours) $94

Family/ unpaid caregiver $30

Person with Dementia $30

The event center is located at 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona.