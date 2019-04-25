× Des Moines Sprint Car Driver McKenna Haase to Compete on American Ninja Warrior

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines race-car driver McKenna Haase told us last year she was training like an American Ninja Warrior, and Wednesday Haase announced she *is* one.

Haase said what started as training for being a stronger driver turned into an invitation from NBC to compete in season 11 of American Ninja Warrior. Thursday, Haase posted the audition video she sent in to be considered for the show.

The show will tape in Tacoma, Washington May 11-12, where Haase will tackle the ANW course.

The 22-year-old sprint car driver was the first, and is still the only, woman to win a feature at the Knoxville Raceway.

In July of 2018, Haase spoke with us about how her American Ninja Warrior training improved her driving – leading up to her historic win at Knoxville.

Watch the video: