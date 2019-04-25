× Local Pediatrician Discusses the Measles Vaccine and Best Time to Vaccinate

WAUKEE, Iowa — There are now 626 confirmed cases of the measles in 22 states, that includes two in Iowa.

The vaccine against measles is effective and some health experts says some babies should consider getting it as soon as they are six months old.

The standard vaccination time frame is when a child is 12 to 15-months-old for the first shot and then a second shot when they are 4 to 6-years-old.

A UnityPoint pediatrician and vaccine expert, Dr. Stephen Rinderknecht, said the two dose series is to catch those who maybe didn’t respond to the first dose.

He said it isn’t always necessary for infants to get the vaccine at six months, but he recommends babies receive it before international travel.

“We don’t give it standard at that age because it doesn’t work very well at 6 to 11 months of age. So you would still need to get revaccinated after your first birthday even if you get an earlier shot,” Dr. Rinderknecht said.

Dr. Rinderknecht said it’s important to consult your own doctor or pediatrician on vaccinating and when it is best for your child.