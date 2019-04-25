The Pride of Chariton, TJ Hockenson, Goes Top Ten in NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa's T.J. Hockenson in the first round, eighth overall. That makes Hockenson the highest drafted tight end in 13 years. Hockenson won the Mackey Award as the nation's premier tight end.

In his hometown of Chariton, friends, family, former teammates and coaches all gathered to celebrate T.J.'s big night.

We have reaction video from the moment Hockenson was drafted, as well as reaction from two family friends, his football coach, and the Chariton AD.

Also Thursday night, the Broncos selected Omaha's Noah Fant. That makes Iowa the first school to have two tight ends drafted in the first round. Fant went 20th overall to Denver.

The NFL draft continues Friday and Saturday.