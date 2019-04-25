× TSA Offers Reminders About Items Not Suitable for Travel

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials with the Transportation and Security Administration held a meeting Thursday at the Des Moines International Airport about how to make travelers more aware of what they can and can’t bring aboard.

This comes ahead of a busy summer travel season.

Security officials found more than 4,000 firearms in U.S. security checkpoints last year and 12 of those were in Des Moines.

While that’s one of the biggest concerns for airports, it’s not the only problem they run into.

“Golf clubs can’t come to the check point, they can go in a checked bag and that’s our biggest recommendation. Make sure you come in time so that if you have items like this that have to go in a checked bag that you have enough time to check these items underneath the plane,” said Emily Cooper, Lead Transportation Security Officer.

Officials urge if you’re ever unsure on what you can and can’t bring to check the Des Moines International Airport’s website or call (515) 256-5050 to ask ahead of time.