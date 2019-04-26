× Blank Park Zoo Unveils Black Rhino Calf’s Name

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Blank Park Zoo has revealed the name of its newest black rhino calf.

The zoo announced Friday the new addition, who was born on April 5th, has been named Kamara. It is Swahili and means “moonlight.”

Kamara is a female and is the second black rhino born at the Blank Park Zoo. Mom Ayana and dad Kiano already have another daughter, Tumani, who was born in 2016 and still lives at the zoo.

People were given the chance to suggest a name for the calf by submitting a donation and five finalists were chosen from the submissions.

The zoo says 2,700 people voted once the finalists were picked and Kamara won with 29% of the vote.

The other names under consideration were:

Kerubi – meaning “cherub”

Malaika – meaning “queen”

Hazina – meaning “treasure”

Maisha – meaning “life”

Kamara and Ayana are still secluded as they bond, but the zoo says they are both happy and healthy. The zoo is introducing small groups of people to the pair as a lead-up to when the calf will be on display for the public. That date has not been set yet.