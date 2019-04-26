× David Montgomery Picked by Chicago Bears in Third Round of NFL Draft

AMES, Iowa — Former Iowa State running back David Montgomery has been selected by the Chicago Bears as the 73rd pick of the NFL Draft.

Montgomery was a two-time All-American at Iowa State and rushed for over 1,000 yards in the last two seasons.

In the Cyclone record books, he ended his career sixth all-time in rushing yards (2,925) and eighth overall in career rushing touchdowns (26).

“The impact David had on the Iowa State football program, the University and to our great community is impossible to quantify,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “He will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the all-time greats to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his legacy will extend far beyond the field. He truly led the culture change within our walls. I am so excited for David and his family as he takes his next step in his journey in the NFL.”

Montgomery ranked third in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (101.3) in 2018. That was good for 23rd overall nationally.

Montgomery had another year of eligibility remaining, but he announced in January he was going to turn pro.