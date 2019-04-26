Dress for Success Pop-Up Shop Has Professional Clothing for Bargain Prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- One local women’s organization is empowering women through professional clothes and is hosting a pop-up shop to raise money. Dress for Success Des Moines gets so many donations every year that they often don’t all go to those who need them. Either they are too casual or not work-appropriate or they just have an abundance of items. So, for three days they are selling these clothes at a discounted price.

“Dress for Success is more than just a suit, we don’t just give women a suit for their upcoming interview and say good luck with that, we really are there through every step of their career journey,” Dress for Success Des Moines Executive Director Jody White said.

Dress for Success says it only takes seven seconds to make a first impression. That is why a nice suit or dress can make such an impact on a woman’s confidence.

“Every woman deserves to feel beautiful and this organization is great about no matter where you are in your life, what you look like, nothing, they are great about making you feel good about where you’re at,” Dress for Success participant Angela Fullmer said.

The organization works with underprivileged women to prepare for job interviews with resume building, mock interviews and financial literacy sessions. But these women are all at different stages of their lives. For example, Angela Fullmer was in need of clothes for an interview after she lost everything she owned in a house fire.

“It was devastating, everybody got out alive though which was the positive part, but we lost everything, so I had no clothes, nothing at all. And so, it was just amazing that someone would help me on the spot to be able to get something for an interview and be able to feel good about myself," Fullmer said.

The Dress for Success Pop-Up shop is at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona in Suit 810, right across from Vera Bradley. It is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sunday they have a “fill the bag” event where you can put as much stuff into a provided bag for $25.