Fire Breaks Out at Urbandale Apartment Complex

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Everyone is safe after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Urbandale Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 7421 Canterbury Road around 2:45 p.m. after a passerby spotted a fire at an apartment complex. The apartment complex is located behind the old Kmart off Hickman Road.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage of one building. A woman was home at the time but got out safely. Firefighters said she was transported to the hospital because she was experiencing chest pains.

One home was severely damaged, and at least two homes were damaged.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

This is the second fire at an apartment complex in Urbandale this week.