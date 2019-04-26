× Man in Serious Condition After Des Moines Stabbing, Suspect Still at Large

DES MOINES, Iowa – A stabbing in Des Moines’ Union Park neighborhood has left one man hospitalized and police searching for the person responsible.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of E. Sheridan around 11:00 Thursday night on an unknown problem. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Police have identified a suspect in the case, but they are not in custody. Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim or suspect in the case at this time.