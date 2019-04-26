Senate Republicans Take Aim at Planned Parenthood and Transgender Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The legislative session is nearly over. Lawmakers worked a full day on Friday and approved a measure that could end up in court.

Senate Republicans are again taking aim at Planned Parenthood and trying to cut off some federal funding. The controversial measure is now headed to the House.

The amendment not only takes a swing at Planned Parenthood but also at the Department of Health and Human Services' budget and transgender Iowans.

“I have to live as a transgender woman every day," Shea Daniels said.

The amendment will take away some medical services for people like Daniels.

“It makes me feel extremely disappointed in the legislature," Daniels said.

Senate Republican Jacob Chapman, of Dallas County, supports the amendment.

Chapman wants to ban Medicaid from covering gender reassignment surgery.

“I think Iowans feel very strongly that, again, their taxpayer money should not be going to these types of surgeries," said Chapman.

“Those are the most marginalized people and the most at-risk people in our community, and it’s our duty as Iowans to take care of those folks," Daniels said.

The amendment also bans Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and all other entities that provide abortion services from applying for two federal programs that fund sexual education in schools.

“I don't believe that taxpayer money should be used to go towards any organization that provides abortion. This is an organization that by their own report has over 300,000 abortions last year," Chapman said.

“Planned Parenthood will not rest in our mission until all Iowans can access high quality and accurate non-judgement education to be healthy now and into the future,” Erin Davison-Rippey with Planned Parenthood said,

The proposal will add to the $1.9 million in cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The American Civil Liberties Union calls the language in this amendment unconstitutional but couldn't say if legal ramifications are likely.