Trial Date Set for Man Charged with Murders of Mother & Uncle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge says a Des Moines man accused of killing his mother and uncle is now competent to stand trial in the case.

Thirty- year-old Joshua Adams is accused of stabbing Gaylord Jolly Jr. and Tracy Adams to death back in December. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

In February, Adams was ruled incompetent to stand trial and remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections for treatment. The judge found Adams suffers from a mental disorder and was unfit to stand trial. He was also considered a threat to the public.

Earlier this month the judge ruled Adams’ competency had been restored and he properly understood the charges filed against him. Continued treatment will be needed to maintain Adams’ competency.

Proceedings in the case have resumed and Tuesday, Adams entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a speedy trial.

The judge has set the trial in the case for June 24th.