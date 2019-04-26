Waterloo Man Convicted of Kidnap and Attempted Murder of Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa -- A Waterloo man is headed to prison after he tried to kill himself and the woman he kidnapped.

On Friday, a jury convicted Ronald Share of kidnapping, attempted murder and eluding. In April of last year, he kidnapped a woman who had a restraining order against him. When police spotted Share's car, he drove more than 100 mph trying to get away.

Dash camera video shows the unbelievable way this chase ended. Share veered off the road and slammed head-on into a bridge support at more than 90 mph.

Share and the victim suffered extensive injuries, but they both survived.

Share will be sentenced in June and faces a mandatory life sentence.