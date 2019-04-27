× Former Iowa Basketball Star Kenny Arnold Passes Away at 59

ILLINOIS — Sports fans across the country are mourning the loss of an Iowa basketball standout. Former University of Iowa basketball star Kenny Arnold passed away Saturday morning. He was 59 years old.

Arnold played for the Hawkeyes from 1979 to 1982, where he helped lead the team to the Final Four in 1980, while playing with a broken thumb. He also led Iowa to a Big Ten championship in 1979.

In 1982, he was drafted into the NBA by the Dallas Mavericks. It was soon after that his health problems began.

For the last 30-years, Arnold battled a number of health issues, including a brain tumor and several strokes.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

KENNY ARNOLD’S IOWA CAREER (1979-82)

— Scored 1,112 points

— Handed out 352 assists (10th all-time in Iowa history)

— Led Final Four team in points and assists (1980)

— Played on Iowa’s last Big Ten champion (1979)

— During his four years, Iowa finished 1st, 4th, 2nd and 2nd in the Big Ten

— Second all-time in Iowa history for minutes played in the NCAA Tournament (350)

— Fourth in Iowa history for points scored in Final Four games (39)

— One of three players in Iowa history to score 20+ points in a Final Four game (Carl Cain, Bill Logan, Kenny Arnold)

— Never left he court in the last game of his Iowa career (45 minutes)

— One of six Hawkeyes to finish career with at least 1,100 points, 350 assists, 250 rebounds and 80 steals