× Iowa House Passes Bill To Block Funds To Planned Parenthood

DES MOINES, Iowa– On Saturday, April 27, the Iowa House passed HF 766 (the Health and Human Services budget bill). The bill bans Medicaid and all other insurance coverage funded by public dollars from paying for transition-related medical services for transgender Iowans. The bill also prevents Planned Parenthood and other entities that provide abortion services from engaging in competitive bidding for certain sexual education federal grants. The Iowa Senate passed the bill less than 24 hours earlier.

It is now up to Governor Reynolds to sign the bill into law.