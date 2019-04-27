× Iowa Lawmakers Approve Bill to Expand Potency of Medical Cannabis

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Senate approved a bill to expand the potency of medical cannabis. The bill raises the cap on the amount of THC in medical marijuana.

Now, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can prescribe up to 25 grams of THC in a 90-day period for nine different terminal conditions. Before, only doctors could prescribe no more than three grams of THC.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will decide whether or not to sign it into law.