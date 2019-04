× Iowa Senate Approves Yearly Fee for Electric Car Owners

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Senate approved a yearly fee for electric car owners. The money would help pay for road repairs normally covered buy fuel taxes.

If Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the bill into law, come January 2020, electric car owners will have to pay $65 every year, in addition to their vehicle registration.

That fee increases to $97.50 by 2021 and then to $135 by 2022.