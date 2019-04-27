Kenzy Larson Celebrates Life Surrounded By Hundreds After Cancer Returns Inoperable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- It's been a long, tough journey for Kenzy Larson. There’s been surgeries, chemotherapy and losing her leg. But there's one thing Kenzy never lost throughout her battle with cancer: her spirit.

Recently, the 17-year-old found out her cancer is back, but this time doctors say it is inoperable. With that news, Kenzy decided to celebrate, wishing to attend her own celebration of life.

There were a lot of tears, but also plenty of laughs, as Kenzy's closest of friends and family shared memories of a girl who is inspiring them every single day.

"I gave them something I didn't even realize I was giving them and doing for them. It just warms my heart,” Kenzy said.

Kenzy touched more hearts than she even realized. Hundreds of people showed up to her celebration of life.

"It means the world to me that that many people showed up. I'm sorry that I couldn't hug everybody. I wasn't feeling very good, but I would've, if I felt better, hugged every single one of you,” Kenzy said.

Her favorite embrace was on the dance floor, surrounded by the friends she says make her happy on even the hardest of days.

"It's hard with everything that's going on in my body right now, but I love it. It's living life in the moment, and that's all I really want,” Kenzy said.

The "Cards for Kenzy" campaign is still going on. So far Kenzy has received over 2,000 cards from over 30 states.

Cards can be sent to:

Kenzy Larson c/o Angels for Sam

P.O. Box 185

Carlisle, IA 50047