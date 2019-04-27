Nursing Facility Uses Dogs to Help Residents With Depression and Social Isolation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- People lined up for a little pet therapy on Friday. Polk City Nursing & Rehabilitation brought in some dogs to help residents dealing with depression and social isolation.

Staff found that a lot of their residents missed having pets like they used to have at home, so they reached out to the community and got quite a response. Local dog trainers and groomers showed up with their animals to help out.

“We've had a goat here this week, we’ve had a couple families bring their children in with their dogs and they just loved it ... it was just an awesome opportunity for them to share what they do with what we need, and so I think that it's worked out really great,” said Danielle Grove of Reliant Rehabilitation.