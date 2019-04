Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- One person is dead in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Newton.

The Iowa State Patrol says a truck driver veered off the road and hit a pillar. It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 161 around 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police have not yet identified the driver but say the person was from out of state.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.