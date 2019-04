× Portion of I-235 Eastbound Closed Due to Serious Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A portion of eastbound Interstate 235 between 63rd Street and 42nd Street has been shut down, while police investigate a serious crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Police said two cars were involved in the crash. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person is in serious condition after being ejected from the vehicle.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.