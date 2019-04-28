× Des Moines Police Investigating Shooting in Cheatom Park Area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the evidence at the scene of an early morning shooting indicates someone was hurt, but they have not been able to identify a victim.

A bystander called 911 when they heard nine shots ring out in the Cheatom Park neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say those shots were fired after a dispute at 1137 13th Street.

Investigators found blood and shell casings in the street nearby. But no victim has come forward.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect. The shooting is still under investigation.